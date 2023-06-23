'I Especially Thank Congress...': Here's What Smriti Irani Said Ahead Of Opposition Meet In Patna |

Union Minister & BJP leader Smriti Irani, in a press briefing on Friday, took a dig at the Opposition's unity efforts. Irani sarcastically remarked that the move showcased how the Congress party needed support from others to fight against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. She expressed her gratitude to the Congress for publicly acknowledging their inability to defeat PM Modi without assistance, referring to the Opposition meeting in Patna.

"I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so," said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Opposition Meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition Parties Strategize for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, leaders from various Opposition parties are coming together to strategize and form a plan of action against the BJP. The objective of the meeting is to lay the foundation for an anti-BJP front that can effectively challenge the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By forging a united front, the opposition leaders aim to maximize their chances in the upcoming polls.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav Host Opposition Meeting

The crucial meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, representing JD(U), and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, at Kumar's residence in Aney Marg. This venue serves as the backdrop for significant discussions that will shape the course of Opposition unity and determine the approach they will take to counter the BJP's dominance in the political landscape.

Smriti Irani Highlights Outcomes of PM Modi's US Visit

Union Minister Smriti Irani also commented on Prime Minister Modi's recent state visit to the United States. She emphasized that the visit yielded significant outcomes in various areas, including defence, renewable energy, and critical minerals cooperation.

Notably, India and the US entered into several agreements related to space and defense. Irani highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership, which not only promotes research but also opens up business opportunities.