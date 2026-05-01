'I Don’t Need Lessons On Democracy': Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Out At Abhishek Singhvi Over Wife Row

A fresh political flashpoint has erupted between the BJP and Congress, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launching a sharp attack on senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi over remarks on democracy and decency.

‘Don’t Need Lessons On Democracy’

In a strongly worded post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said he does not require lessons on “democracy, public discourse or decency” from Singhvi, adding, “Decency and him can never be in the same room.”

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He accused the Congress of indulging in personal attacks instead of political debate.

Row Over Alleged Forged Documents

The controversy centres around allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera during an April press conference, where he claimed Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, held multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets.

Sarma has dismissed these claims as baseless and alleged they were backed by “forged documents” presented on national television to influence voters.

‘Character Assassination Of A Non-Political Woman’

Hitting back, the Assam CM said the issue involves “a woman who has nothing to do with politics” but was subjected to “character assassination” using false documents.

He asserted that an FIR has been filed and expressed confidence that courts will take strict action against those responsible.

Legal Heat After Supreme Court Relief

The political exchange comes hours after the Supreme Court of India granted anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in the forgery and defamation case linked to the controversy.

‘This Is Just The Beginning’

Sarma also took a swipe at Singhvi for commenting in his absence, saying it was not a “fair debate” but an attempt to avoid direct engagement.

“This is just the beginning, not the end,” he warned, signalling a prolonged legal and political battle, ending his post with “Satyamev Jayate.”