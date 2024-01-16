'I Did Not Commit Sacrilege, I'm A Hardworking Man': Phagwara Youth Pleads Innocence On Camera Before Being Killed By Nihang Sikh (VIDEO)

Phagwara Youth Pleads Innocence On Camera Before Being Killed By Nihang Sikh (VIDEO) | Twitter

Kapurthala: In a shocking incident, a young man was killed with a sword on suspicion of sacrilege at a Gurudwara in Punjab's Kapurthala on Tuesday morning. The accused posted a video on social media before committing the crime and also claimed responsibility for the murder. The accused Nihang killed the young man and locked himself inside the room of Chaura Khooh Gurudwara.

He killed the young man with a sword

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math. He killed the young man with a sword and also claimed the responsibility of the murder. The deceased said in a video that he received Rs 2-3 thousand for committing the sacrilege. The video was shot by the Sikh man before killing the young man.

BIG BREAKING: Youth murdered in broad daylight for alleged sacrilege inside a Gurudwara.



The Nihang Sikh who committed the murder confessed to the crime on Facebook in a video.



📍Phagwara, Punjab pic.twitter.com/OT8QLW792g — Treeni (@_treeni) January 16, 2024

"I did not commit sacrilege; I am an honest and hardworking man"

The video of the young man is doing rounds on social media in which he can be heard saying, "I did not commit sacrilege; I am an honest and hardworking man." Yet the Nihang Sikh man killed this victim after recording the video.

The man admitted to being sent by someone

The deceased admitted to being sent by someone to desecrate Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib, but he did not actually commit sacrilege. The Nihang Sikh man should have not taken the extreme step of killing him as he did not commit the sacrilege. The youth should have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Nihang Sikh took law into his own hands

The police would have reached the main accused who paid the amount to the young man to commit the sacrilege. The main culprit could have been caught and he would have been put behind bars. However, rather than handing him over to the authorities for investigation, Nihang Sikh chose to kill him.

Killer on the run

The police arrived at the Gurudwara after receiving the information of the murder and took the dead body of the victim in its custody. The victim has not been identified yet and the accused is also on the run so far.

Punjab has witnessed many incidents of sacrilege

This incident raises concerns about certain individuals seemingly being exempt from the constraints of law and order, allowing them to take the lives of others with impunity. Punjab has witnessed many incidents of sacrilege in the past.

Past incident of sacrilege

Earlier, massive protests erupted in Punjab after a man attempted sacrilege and attacked to Granths and also desecrated the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ at Morinda Gurudwara. However, the accused was caught and handed over to Punjab Police.