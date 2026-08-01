'I Am Under House Arrest': Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges Detention Before Hunger Strike Against E20 Policy

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Saturday claimed he was placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police ahead of his planned protest march and hunger strike against the Centre's E20 petrol policy.

Sharing videos on social media, Poonawalla alleged that police personnel, including women officers, were stationed outside his residence to stop him from participating in the demonstration.

"An entire battalion of Delhi Police, including women officers, has put me under house arrest! Nitin Gadkari is scared of ethanol," he wrote on X.

'No Papers, Nothing'

In one of the videos, Poonawalla questioned police officials about the legal basis for his detention.

"No papers, nothing. I am under house arrest... Azaadi ke 15 din pehle aap mujhe detain kar rahe," he is heard telling a police officer.

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Responding to his query, the officer said the proposed protest could lead to a law and order situation and requested his cooperation.

Protest Against E20 Policy

Poonawalla had announced that he would undertake a solo march to Gandhi Smriti, followed by a silent protest and an indefinite hunger strike against the government's ethanol-blended fuel policy.

His announcement came a day after authorities denied permission for his proposed "Gaadi March" to Parliament on July 31.

Why Is E20 Being Opposed?

E20 is petrol blended with 20% ethanol, introduced under the Centre's Ethanol Blending Programme to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security, lower emissions and increase income for farmers producing ethanol feedstock such as sugarcane and maize.

However, the policy has drawn criticism from some motorists and activists, who argue that ethanol-blended fuel reduces mileage, raises concerns over compatibility with older vehicles and offers consumers little choice as E20 becomes the default fuel at most petrol pumps.

The government and automobile manufacturers have rejected claims of widespread engine damage, maintaining that extensive testing has found E20 safe for compatible vehicles and that no abnormal increase in warranty claims has been observed.