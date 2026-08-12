'I Am Not Silent, Saying It Openly': Rahul Gandhi's Stern Reply On Jharkhand Students' Protest | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday issued a stern response when questioned about the ongoing controversy surrounding the protest by students in Jharkhand, insisting that he had already made his position on violence against students clear.

Speaking to reporters during the Parliament Monsoon Session, Gandhi said he was “not silent on Jharkhand” and pointed to his earlier press conference, where he had explicitly stated that the Congress does not support violence against students.

‘I am saying it openly’

Responding firmly to the questions, Gandhi said, “I am not silent, saying it openly.” He maintained that his remarks had clearly conveyed his opposition to any violence against students and suggested that there should be no confusion about his position.

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His visibly stern response came amid questions over the opposition’s stand on the Jharkhand student protest and the political debate surrounding the incident.

Rahul Gandhi questions media’s focus during Parliament deadlock

The exchange also comes against the backdrop of the continuing deadlock during Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Gandhi has repeatedly questioned the media’s focus on opposition leaders while, according to him, similar scrutiny is not directed towards members of the government.

The Congress leader has also raised questions over the government’s response to issues being highlighted by the opposition during the ongoing session.

Opposition seeks accountability over student issues

Gandhi’s latest remarks underline the opposition’s attempt to keep student-related concerns and alleged violence in focus during the parliamentary session. His emphatic response also appeared aimed at rejecting suggestions that he had remained silent on the Jharkhand issue.

With Parliament witnessing continued political confrontation, the remarks are likely to add to the ongoing debate over the handling of student protests and the accountability of authorities.