'I am not even a claimant, I don't even desire it': Nitish Kumar on Opposition wanting to see him as next India PM

Sitaram Yechury and Nitish Kumar after a meeting in New Delhi | ANI

New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has denied all speculations on projecting himself a prime ministerial candidate by the Opposition parties.

Addressing the media on Tuesday after a meeting with Communist Party (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, the Janata Dal (U) leader clarified that he is far away from any claims like that.

He said, "I am not even a claimant, I don't even desire it. We are together. That is why I am coming here. If different parties come together, it will be a huge thing."



"We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together, then it will be a huge thing, " Kumar added.



Earlier, Nitish Kumar also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and discussed the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls to discuss the possibility of bringing likeminded parties together.



Kumar, who met Gandhi for the first time since his reentry into the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part in Bihar, expressed gratitude to the Wayanad MP for his party's support for his government.



News agency ANI's Sources also said that both the parties will continue their "concrete discussions" in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. The Bihar Chief Minister also met former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi.



The meeting comes amid the buzz that Kumar is attempting to project himself as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024. However, he cleared the air on the matter.

On the other hand Yechury welcomed the effort taken by Kumar. He said, "We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country and constitution, together."



