I am innocent, allegations baseless: Kalyan Singh

LEGAL GALLERY

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh on Monday blamed the then Congress government at the Centre for levelling "false and baseless allegations" against him in the Babri mosque demolition case and said he was "innocent".

"The then Congress’s central government levelled false and baseless allegations against me and filed a case out of political animosity," he said after appearing before a CBI special court in Lucknow in the Babri demolition case.

Singh was assisted by two persons as he walked out of the court after over three-hour-long questioning.

Abdullahs challenge house detention of NC leaders: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah and his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court challenging the 'unconstitutional and 'illegal house detention of 16 NC leaders and functionaries.

Court cancels bail granted to Bishop Franco Mullakal,issues NBW: A local court in Kottayam on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, for failing to appear for the trial in the case and issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him. The Bishop was not present in the Additional Sessions Court during the hearing. Mulakkal's counsel informed the court his client could not appear as he had been in self quarantine.

HC may hear plea against ban on social media use by soldiers: The Delhi High Court may on Tuesday hear a top Army officer's plea against the order banning use of social networking platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, by the army personnel. The petition, by Lt Col PK Choudhary through advocates Shivank Pratap Singh and Sanandika Pratap Singh, has sought the court's direction to the DG of Military Intelligence for withdrawal of the order.

CA exams’ May cycle cancelled, merged with Nov cycle, ICAI tells SC: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday informed a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna it has decided not to hold the CA exam this semester (May cycle), and postponed it till November against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

SC junks plea for restrictions on Amarnath Yatra: The SC on Monday dismissed a plea seeking restrictions on devotees in this year's Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying these issues fall within the "domain of the executive arm of the state".

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the issue as to whether Amarnath Yatra 2020 should or should not be held is a matter which must be left to the "competence of the local administration" and any decision that is arrived at has to be "based on law and on relevant statutory provisions holding the field".

Tablighi Jamaat case defer­r­ed to July 24: An SC Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sajiv Khanna on Monday adjourned till July 24 the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the blacklisting and cancellation of visas of foreign nationals who had attended the congregation of the Tablighi Markaz in March on the Solicitor General seeking a week's time for filing information.

Calcutta HC no to stay MBBS exams; tests from today: Written examinations for two batches of MBBS students of West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) will be held from July 14, the Calcutta High Court ordered on Monday, refusing prayers by a few students for a stay on the tests in view of the current pandemic situation.

—Our Bureau/Agencies