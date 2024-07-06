'I Am Distressed By Incident...Those Created Chaos Would Not Be Spared': Bhole Baba Breaks Silence Over Stampede Deaths

x

Surajpal, also known as Bhole Baba, has made his first public reaction to the Hathras stampede. Surajpal gave an interview to news agency ANI, in which he expressed his faith that those responsible for the chaos would not be spared.

It appears Surajpal was reading from a written statement.

In the video, he said, "... I am deeply saddened by the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos will not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives..."

Bhole Baba's statement comes hours after the arrest of the main accused, who was allegedly responsible for the Hathras stampede.

The accused, Dev Prakash Madhukar, was the main sevadar for the satsang. A reward of one lakh rupees has been announced for the arrest of the main organiser.

Madhukar is a close aide of Bhole Baba and the key accused in the Hathras Satsang stampede, which claimed the lives of 121 people.

The tragic event, which took place in Hathras, resulted in the deaths of 121 people, predominantly women, amid a crowd of 250,000 followers.

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, chaired by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, has been formed to ensure thoroughness and transparency in the investigation. The Commission will look into the stampede incident over the next two months and then submit its report to the State Government.

