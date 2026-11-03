'I Am ACP Suspended': Manasvi Vashishth Releases Video, Says Suspension Hasn't Broken His Morale - VIDEO

A day after his protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters and subsequent suspension, ACP Manasvi Vashishth has released a fresh video confirming the disciplinary action against him while asserting that it has not dented his morale.

In the video, Vashishth addressed fellow police personnel and senior officers, beginning with the greeting, "Namaskar to all my police brothers and sisters, and Jai Hind to all seniors. I am Manasvi Vashishth, ACP suspended."

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Vashishth thanks police personnel

He also referred to a recent 'Sampark Sabha' organised by police personnel, which he attended to discuss various issues concerning the force. Thanking those who organised and participated in the gathering, he expressed confidence that the concerns raised during the meeting would be addressed and lead to a positive resolution.

"I am extremely grateful to all of you for organising the Sampark Sabha and inviting me. We met there and openly put forward our concerns. I firmly believe that the issues we raised will be acted upon and a good solution will emerge," he said.

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ACP says suspension has not demoralised him

Addressing his suspension, Vashishth said he was neither disheartened nor demoralised by the departmental action. He maintained that the suspension was an administrative measure and should not be viewed as something extraordinary.

"Suspension is not something very wrong; it is a departmental action," he said, adding that police personnel should continue to maintain their focus, commitment and determination towards their duties.

Expresses faith in impartial investigation

Vashishth further expressed faith in the system and said he was confident that the matter would be investigated fairly and an impartial decision would be delivered.

His latest video comes amid the controversy surrounding his protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters and the subsequent disciplinary action taken against him.