Hypocrite! Moradabad BJP Mayor Trolled For 'Posing' As Donating Blood On PM Modi's Birthday (Video)

Moradabad Mayor Vinod Agarwal found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him at a blood donation camp went viral on social media. The footage shows the mayor preparing to donate blood but backing out at the last moment as the doctor was about to draw blood.

The incident occurred during a blood donation camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Moradabad, marking the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Agarwal, who had come to the event to participate in the noble cause, is seen lying on the bed, ready to donate. However, just as the doctor was about to insert the needle, he asked for it to be removed and left without donating a single drop of blood.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking criticism. Many users mocked the mayor, labeling him an “actor” for his apparent staged photo-op.

Watch the viral video here:

ये मुरादाबाद, यूपी के BJP मेयर विनोद अग्रवाल हैं। PM मोदी के जन्मदिन पर रक्तदान करने गए थे। "विशेष रक्तदान" का ये पूरा Video बारीकी से देखिए और समझिए... pic.twitter.com/iJ2j9M5vRv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 19, 2024

Funnily, after the incident, Agarwal shared news clippings on his social media accounts, claiming, "On the occasion of the 74th birthday of the honorable Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Moradabad Metropolitan, organised a blood donation camp, where blood was donated in fulfillment of social responsibility."

Social Media Reactions:

The internet was flooded with reactions, with many users ridiculing the mayor's behavior. One user commented, "This is the era of reels. If someone can run the government with photos and reels, it’s only natural to have disciples like him. A great drama has been unfolding in this country for ten years."

Another wrote sarcastically, "He will be honored with the Padma award by Modi ji."

A third user remarked, "The entire nation is being fooled in the same way."

"Was it necessary to fake bravery when you could have just donated the blood instead of being a drama queen?" added another.

The incident is a prime example of how public figures curate their images on social media, often raising questions about the extent to which they genuinely contribute to noble causes.