Hyderabad Shocker: YouTuber Stabbed To Death At Home In Golconda; In-Laws Among Suspects

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Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Hyderabad's Golconda area. A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed inside his home on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Shaik Mahaboob, aka Chandi Masood.

He was a YouTuber and an electrician. According to police, the incident took place around 3:20 PM at Kumarwadi under the Golconda Police Station limits.

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Attack inside residence

Preliminary probe suggests that Masood had returned home after Friday prayers when he noticed a group of people following him. He reportedly rushed inside his house for safety. However, the attackers allegedly forced their way into the residence and stabbed him several times, according to an NDTV report.

According to police, the main suspect is Shaik Sohail, the victim's brother-in-law. Sohail was allegedly accompanied by his associates, identified as Afu and Jabir. The accused reportedly attacked Masood with deadly weapons, causing severe head injuries. Iron rods and gym equipment were used during the attack. Masood died on the spot before he could be shifted to the hospital.

Family dispute angle probed

Police believe the murder may be linked to long-standing family disputes. Masood had married his wife in a love marriage about one and a half years ago, despite opposition from some family members. The couple later had a child, but tensions between Masood and his in-laws continued, and this is suspected to be a reason behind the murder.

Investigation underway

A murder case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe and forensic reports.