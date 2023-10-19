Hyderabad: Notes Showered On K'taka Minister Shivanand Patil In Wedding Function Of Cong Leader Ayaz Khan's Son; Visuals Surface

Screengrab from the video showing cash being showered on Karnataka Sugar minister Shivanand Patil | X

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident caught on camera, Karnataka Sugar minister Shivanand Patil was seen getting "showered" with currency notes in the wedding function of Gulbarga Congress leader Ayaz Khan's son's wedding in Hyderabad in Telangana.

The incident and the video is being widely condemned as Karnataka is reportedly facing drought issues with the farmers struggling.

BJP leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video of the incident and criticised the leader for not stopping and in fact indulging those involved in a vulgar display of wealth. The video is reportedly three days old.

The video shows Patil comfortably seated on a sofa as a few youngsters shower currency notes on him at the behest of Congress leader Ayaz Khan. Cash is also "offered" at his feet as people rain cash on him with the ‘qawwali singers’ performing in the background. The notes were of Rs 500 denomination.

“Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil has given a real demonstration of how ministers are enjoying money looted from the people of the state,” Karnataka BJP said in a post on X.

"A video of Shivanand Patil, a minister in the Congress government in Karnataka, is going viral. In the video, notes are being showered on him. Notably, this corrupt minister has himself accepted that it was his video. Looting public money is the goal of the Congress, and the will to serve public is not in its DNA!," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference.