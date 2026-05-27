Hyderabad Mountaineer Dies On Everest Descent, Family Chooses To Leave Body On Mountain

The family of Arun Kumar Tiwari, a 53-year-old Hyderabad-based tech professional and mountaineer from Telangana, has decided to leave his body on Mount Everest after he died during his descent last week. Tiwari passed away near the Hillary Step, close to the summit, after falling ill on his way down. Four Sherpa climbers were assisting him at the time, according to expedition organiser Pioneer Adventures.

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His brother-in-law Sudhir Upadhyaya explained that the family's decision was rooted in religious belief, they consider Everest the sacred abode of Lord Shiva and feel it is a fitting resting place for him. "He is in Lord Shiva's abode," Upadhyaya told PTI, also acknowledging the severe physical dangers involved in high-altitude body recovery operations.

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Retrieving a body from Everest's Death Zone, above 8,000 metres, is considered extraordinarily dangerous, requiring teams of eight to twelve Sherpas, specialised equipment, and costs exceeding Rs 71 lakh. Many families face this same heartbreaking choice.

An accomplished climber who had scaled peaks including Elbrus, Denali and Aconcagua, Tiwari had previously attempted Everest in 2025 before returning this year to fulfil his dream. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.