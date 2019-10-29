Hyderabad: IPS trainee booked for harassing SC wife over dowry after cracking civil service

Hyderabad: An IPS trainee officer has been booked by Jawaharnagar Police in Hyderabad in Telangana on charges of harassing his wife.

The wife’s appeal had gone viral on Twitter in which she claimed her husband was forcing her to get divorced.

Police sources told Telangana Today that the IPS officer K Venkata Maheshwara Reddy and B Bhavan had a love marriage in 2018 when they were studying in Osmania University.

Bhavana Reddy claimed that she was being harassed for dowry after he was selected for the IPS. She claimed his behaviour changed after he got into the civil services.

In a series of tweets, she claimed that his parents wouldn't even accept her if she was the 'PM's daughter'.

She went on to document his various efforts to black mail and gaslight her including claiming that his father attempted suicide. She claimed her offered him money in exchange.

She went on to write: “He treated me as an object, He said that I can't do anything as I don't have any support. I stand here feeling cheated, abused, exploited and discriminated. I don't feel safe anymore! The only mistake I made was to love and trust a person more than he ever deserved.”