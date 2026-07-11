Hyderabad Horror: POCSO Accused Kills 6, Including Wife, Children & Complainant's Family In Rangareddy | Video | X

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man, an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people, including his two children and three members of the family that filed a complaint against him in Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday.

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P Rajkumar initially targetted the minor girl, her mother and maternal grandmother, and subsequently killed his wife and two children on Friday night in Shabad mandal at different areas, they said.

The man was booked under POCSO Act for stalking the minor girl in May this year based on the complaint filed by the girl's family. He had recently secured anticipatory bail in the case.

The accused used a sickle and a knife to stab the victims and slit their throats, a senior police official said.

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Immediately after the murders, the accused called his father and confessed to the crimes.

The parents of the accused then reported the matter to the police.

Rajkumar fled the scene and remains absconding.

The exact reason for the killings is under investigation, the official said, adding once he is apprehended and interrogated the full picture would be known.

Investigators suspect a deep-seated grudge against the minor girl, but why the motive behind killing his wife and two children is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Two cases were registered in connection with the murders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)