A massive fire broke out in a building housing and a hotel and clothes showroom in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad. Five fire tenders have arrived on the spot to bring the fire under control. A thick plume of smoke was seen coming out as the fire raged engluging the building even as fire brigade is at the spot to douse the fire.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)