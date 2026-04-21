Hyderabad: Ex-Software Engineer Arrested For Growing Ganja On Terrace, 17 Plants Seized

A former software professional was arrested on Monday for allegedly growing cannabis plants on the terrace of his residence. Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 17 marijuana plants during the operation, which authorities said could have produced nearly 10 kilograms of ganja.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused, identified as Ch Shashidhar, had earlier worked at a software firm but reportedly quit his job after developing an addiction to cannabis. According to Assistant Commissioner R Kishan from the Excise and Prohibition Department, Shashidhar had been spending most of his salary on purchasing ganja while employed.

Officials said that after losing his job and lacking the means to continue buying the substance, he allegedly obtained cannabis seeds and began cultivating the plants in pots on his terrace.

Acting on a tip-off, the Rangareddy district enforcement team conducted a raid at his residence in East Gandhinagar, Nacharam. During the search, authorities discovered and confiscated the cannabis plants. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the illegal cultivation.