Hyderabad: Man Assaults, Threatens Power Department Employee With Knife; Booked After Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a man is seen abusing and assaulting an employee of the electricity department in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man pushed the employee of the electricity department who came to disconnect the power of the man's residence over non-payment of electricity bill. The incident occurred in Hyderabad's Old City area.

A bill amounting to Rs 10,000 was pending

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Umar Choudhary and is a resident of Purani Haveli area. The power department employee disconnected his power supply as a bill amounting to Rs 10,000 was pending. The man can be seen in the video attacking the employee and the employee says that he was only performing his duty.

The man is seen abusing the employee

The man is seen abusing the employee and said that he asked the electricity department employee to send him the GPay number or any other mode of payment to pay the electricity bill to which the employee did not reply and hung up the phone after which the man got furious and attacked the employee who came to disconnect the electric supply to his house.

The man also pulled out a dagger

The man also pulled out a dagger and attempted to attack the employee with it. Another man came to the rescue and separated the man from the employee. After a long argument, the man left the spot on his bike. A police complaint was registered in connection with the matter and there are reports that the man has been arrested and a case has been registered against the man.

Case registered against the accused

Hyderabad Police said that the matter has been registered and appropriate action is being taken against the accused. The Police has also registered a case under sections 353, 307, 506 IPC, 25(1)(A) Arms Act. A case of attempt to murder has also been registered against the accused.

Registered FIR by @shomirchowk U/s 353,307,506 IPC, 25(1)(A) Arms Act. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) October 21, 2023

