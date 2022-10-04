Hyderabad: 45-year-old man sets bike on fire after being given challan | FPJ

A 45-year-old man, vexed with police issuing challans, set his bike on fire near Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad on Monday. The Hyderabad police alleged that he was a 'habitual wrong side driver'. A video of the bike going up in flames has taken over the internet.

AV Ranganath, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, said that on October 3, a video surfaced of a two-wheeler being set on fire by its rider after traffic police stopped his vehicle.

Yesterday, an SR Nagar traffic police station home guard officer on duty at Maithrivanam Junction, noticed a man riding his two-wheeler in the opposite direction in the afternoon, 4.20 pm.

Upon being stopped, the rider, Ashok went inside his shop and returned with a bottle of petrol, poured it on his vehicle and set it ablaze.

After the incident, Hyderabad Traffic Police stated that the two-wheeler was stopped since the driver was driving in the wrong direction, which is dangerous to him and others.

Hyderabad Traffic Police is currently enforcing traffic laws for the safety of commuters and acting strictly against communters, who are not following the rules and driving their vehicles in an endangering manner, that may lead to road fatalities.