Hyderabad: 4-year-old girl student raped by school principal's driver for over 2 months in Banjara Hills; arrested

Hyderabad: 4-year-old kindergarten student raped by School principal's driver in Banjara Hills

In a shocking incident, the driver of a kindergarten principal has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, a student of the institution, over the last two months in Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

The matter came to light only after the girl’s parents noticed a change in her behavior and observed that had been depressed and crying over the last two months. The four-year-girl was reportedly raped in the lab located opposite the principal’s chamber on Monday.

According to Indian Express, the girl opened up to her mother on Monday when she was questioned about several things over her changed behavior. She was taken to school the next day where the girl pointed to the accused, following which the parents registered a complaint with the Banjara Hills police. The accused was arrested at the school on Tuesday.

Victim sent to Bharosa centre

Meanwhile, the victim was reportedly sent to a Bharosa centre for counseling, where she revealed how the accused took advantage of her. The report suggests she added that she was taken home later. The Hyderabad police said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the POCSO Act was registered against the driver, identified as Rajini Kumar.

A video of the driver being beaten up the parents has also taken over the internet.

#BanjaraHills DAV Public School, 4 yr old girl sexually assaulted. Police book POSCO case against the accused. Parents continue to protest outside the PS demanding arrest of the Principal.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/NUwGd8At7v — Md fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) October 18, 2022

@TelanganaDGP Sir i am the parent of DAV school in Scholl in Banjara hills pricipal driver raped LKG 5years girl we all parents came to Banjara Hills PS but police supporting principal we want justice pic.twitter.com/BLLDRDjDCR — BVS Chandramouli (@BVSChandramoul2) October 18, 2022

Rajini used to handle odd tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members. The police said that he came in contact with the victim in the process.

Additionally, the police have also learned that other parents also had complained about Rajini to the principal and are now checking if any action was taken at the time in the matter. Police are currently verifying if Rajini had harassed or abused other students as alleged by the parents. The parents had taken to the streets and protested.