Hyderabad: 13-year-old kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped for two days; 2 arrested

Hyderabad 13-year-old kidnapped, gang-raped for two days |

According to Tv9 Telugu, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped for two days in Hyderabad's Old City. The girl was allegedly kidnapped by two youths from her home, given drugs, and taken to a lodge where she was gang-raped.

The Dabeerpura police station registered a case based on the complaint of the girl's parents and arrested the two men on Thursday. Niyamat and Rishab were the two defendants.

The mother of the victim said to a local news channel, ''I sent her out to get medicine for me. At the same time two youths came and forcibly took our girl in the car. They gave her an injection and drugs and after two days the accused left my girl near the house. They took her to a lodge near Nampally and committed this crime".

She further said, ''We filed a complaint with the police on the second day of our girl's disappearance. The two accused are not known to our girl. We demand justice, they should be severely punished.''

The parents of the victim reported their daughter missing, and the police immediately opened a case of kidnapping. After learning the truth, the cops sent the girl to a Bharosa centre. The two alleged offenders have been detained.