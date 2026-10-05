'Hum Do, Humare Do' For Real? India's Shift To Smaller Families Shows A Dramatic Demographic Change

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India is witnessing a remarkable transformation in the way families are growing. Large households, once a familiar feature of the country's demographic landscape, are becoming increasingly uncommon, while families with one or two children are emerging as the new norm.

Data from successive National Family Health Survey (NFHS) rounds shows just how sharply this shift has taken place. In 1993, 27 per cent of mothers had five or more children. By 2021, that share had fallen to just 8 per cent.

At the same time, the proportion of mothers with one or two children has climbed steadily, offering a striking picture of India's transition towards smaller families.

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Two-Child Families Now Lead The Way

The rise of smaller families is particularly visible among mothers with two children.

In 1993, 21 per cent of mothers had two children. By 2021, the figure had almost doubled to 39 per cent, making two-child families the largest category in the latest data.

The share of mothers with one child also increased, rising from 17 per cent in 1993 to 21 per cent in 2021.

Together, mothers with one or two children accounted for 38 per cent of mothers in 1993. By 2021, their combined share had jumped to 60 per cent.

The change is even more striking when compared with larger families. The proportion of mothers with four children fell from 15 per cent to 10 per cent, while the share with three children remained relatively stable, moving from 20 per cent to 22 per cent.

5+ Child Families Fall By Nearly 70%

The steepest decline has been recorded among the largest families.

In 1993, more than one in four mothers 27 per cent had five or more children. That share fell to 23 per cent in 1999 and 20 per cent in 2006.

The decline accelerated thereafter. By 2016, only 11 per cent of mothers had five or more children. In 2021, the figure fell further to 8 per cent.

That means the share of mothers with five or more children has dropped by nearly 70 per cent in less than three decades.

The data points to a fundamental change in what an average Indian family looks like, with the traditional image of very large households becoming increasingly uncommon.

India's Fertility Rate Has Also Plunged

The broader fertility figures tell the same story.

India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime stood at 5.2 in 1971.

By 2023, India's TFR had fallen to 1.9, according to Sample Registration System data.

That is below the replacement-level benchmark of roughly 2.1 children per woman. In just over five decades, India has therefore moved from very high fertility to below-replacement fertility.

Why Are Indian Families Getting Smaller?

The shift mirrors a broader global demographic transition, with rising incomes, improved access to education and healthcare, urbanisation and changing aspirations all playing a role in family-size decisions.

For women in particular, greater access to education and opportunities can influence when they marry, when they have children and how many children they choose to have.

As household incomes rise, parents may also choose to invest more resources in fewer children including spending more on education, nutrition and healthcare.

The trend therefore reflects more than a falling fertility number. It is also connected to changing expectations around women's lives, child-rearing and household priorities.

Smaller Families Can Mean More Investment Per Child

The decline in family size can have several potential benefits for households.

With fewer children, families may have greater financial resources available for each child, potentially allowing for better schooling, nutrition, healthcare and other opportunities.

For women, lower fertility can also mean fewer years spent in pregnancy and childcare, potentially creating greater opportunities for education and participation in the workforce.

At a broader level, slower population growth can ease long-term pressure on resources such as land, water, food and infrastructure in a densely populated country like India.

The pattern is also broadly consistent with the demographic experience of many countries that have undergone sustained economic and social development.

The Remaining Large Families Are More Likely To Be Poorer

The decline, however, has not occurred equally across all sections of society.

Large families are increasingly concentrated among poorer and less-educated households. This suggests that improvements in education, income, healthcare and access to information could accelerate the transition further.

In that sense, the fertility decline is closely connected to India's wider development story, with smaller families becoming more common as living standards and opportunities improve.

But A Smaller-Family India Comes With New Challenges

The same demographic transition that brings potential gains for households also creates challenges for India's future.

With a TFR of 1.9, India is already below replacement level. If fertility remains low for an extended period, the country will eventually face a population that is older and potentially smaller.

That could mean a higher dependency burden, with fewer working-age people supporting a growing elderly population. Pension systems, healthcare services and elder-care arrangements could face greater pressure.

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A sustained decline in the working-age population could also affect economic growth unless productivity rises sufficiently to compensate.

A Demographic Shift With Two Sides

India's fertility story is therefore neither simply about having fewer children nor solely about population decline.

The numbers show a country moving from an era of very large families towards a smaller-family model a transition associated with rising education, healthcare access, economic opportunity and changing choices.

But the same trend could eventually bring challenges associated with ageing, workforce availability and regional differences in fertility.

For now, the NFHS figures offer a striking snapshot of how much Indian families have changed. In 1993, 27 per cent of mothers had five or more children. By 2021, that number had fallen to 8 per cent, while six in 10 mothers had one or two children.

From “Hum Do, Humare Do” as a family-planning slogan to something increasingly reflected in the data, India's family story has changed dramatically and the next chapter could be just as consequential.