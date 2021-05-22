Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch district

Jammu: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by the police and the army from an under­ground terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of J&K, officials said on Saturday. Police said arms and ammunition from an old hideout of terrorists was recovered after a joint search operation was launched by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Poonch in association with the local army unit in the Qasba village of Poonch near the LoC. “On a tip off, joint parties of the SOG police Poonch and a unit of Army launched a search opera­tion in Qasba village near LoC and found an underground hideout which was busted and during the search operation an AK-56 weapon, 1 magazine of AK-56, 30 rounds of ammunition of AK, 2 Chinese pistols and one Pistol magazine was recovered," police said

Child rights panel seeks info on preparations to tackle 3rd wave

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday urged the Union Health Ministry and states to take stock of preparations to tackle the upcoming Covid third wave, which experts say is likely to impact the younger population significantly.The child rights body has sought information on availability of paediatric facilities and beds, availability of neonatal ambulances for newborns, and protocols for treatment of children.

Assam Rifles jawan killed in encounter

Itanagar: An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while 2 others were injured in an encounter with suspected militants of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district of Arunachal, a source said. A column of the Assam Rifles was carrying out an operation at an area around 8-9 km from Longvi village under Nampong circle when they came under heavy firing, police said. Rifleman Avatar Chakma was killed in the encounter. "The injured, Rifleman Bablu and Rifleman Baldev, have been airlifted and taken to a hospital," the source said.

Plea in Delhi HC challenges GNCTD Bill, 2021

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and seeking direction to declare the said Amendment notified on April 27, 2021, as unconstitu­ti­o­nal and violative of principles of democracy, federalism, Article 14 and 21. The petitioner, Neeraj Sharma, through advocates Meghan, Nakul Baisoya and Mohd Suza Faisal stated the amendment nullifies the decision of the SC, which has clearly held the elected government of Delhi can take all decisions within its jurisdiction and execute them without obtai­ning the concurrence of the LG.

7-day notice to absconding smuggler

New Delhi: The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau of the Finance Ministry issued a notice to Delhi resident Manish Kumar Jain, wanted for smuggling, to appear within seven days before either Delhi Police Commissioner or the Director General of Police, Kolkata.A gazette notification issued on May 21 says the person wanted under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) is suspected to have either absconded or concealing himself.This is in continuation of the Bureau's notice on January 15 to detain him and keep in custody in the Presidency Correctional Home, Kolkata, so as to prevent him from smuggling of abetting, dealing and transporting the smuggled goods.

Covid miracle medicine suspended

Amaravati: Distribution of the Ayurvedic preparation, that came to be known as 'Krishnapatnam Medicine', touted to be a miracle cure for Covid-19, drawing thousands of people to the village, has been indefinitely suspended till its efficacy is scientifically established. A team of experts from the Andhra Pradesh Ayush Dept, led by its Commissioner Ramulu Naik, inspected a demonstration of the medicine preparation in Krishnapatnam on Saturday. SPS Nellore district Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said distribution of the medicine would commence only after the government clears it.