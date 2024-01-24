HPV Vaccine Costing ₹200-₹400 To Reduce Risk From 4 Types Of Deadly Cancers, Specifically Cervical Cancer

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | FPJ

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India. This cancer occurs in the cervix and is caused by Human Papillomavirus. This virus can cause cervical and other cancers, including penile cancer, anal cancer and oropharyngeal cancer. Oropharyngeal cancer is cancer that occurs in the back part of the throat, which is called oropharynx.

In such a situation, the risk of all these cancers can be reduced with just one vaccine. A startling fact that many are unaware of is that the HPV vaccination for cervical cancer was started on Cancer Day in 2016. India's first indigenously developed vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, CERVAVAC, probably costs Rs 200-400 and is available in all private hospitals. CERVAVAC developed by SII was approved by the Drug Controller General of India. At the same time, the foreign vaccine ranges from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000.

What is HPV vaccine?

Human papillomavirus vaccines are vaccines that prevent infection by certain types of human papillomavirus. Available HPV vaccines protect against two, four, or nine types of HPV. All HPV vaccines protect against at least HPV types 16 and 18, which pose the greatest risk of cervical cancer.

HPV vaccine can reduce the risk of 4 cancers

Expert doctors believed that human papilloma virus infection causes not only cervical cancer but also penile cancer, anal cancer and oropharyngeal cancer. In such a situation, if you get this one vaccine, you can reduce the risks of these 4 cancers. Let us know how effective it is.

Not a single case was reported in Scotland after vaccination

A study published by Public Health Scotland in collaboration with the Universities of Strathclyde and Edinburgh found that the HPV vaccine was highly effective in preventing the development of cervical cancer. In fact, in 2008, this vaccine was administered to girls aged 9 to 14 years in Scotland. Now she is aged between 25 to 30 years and was screened. Thus, this research has revealed that till now not a single case has been seen in all the girls who have received this vaccine. This is the first report in which such extensive research has been done and 100% positive results have been obtained.



Importance of screening

Experts highlight that it is important for everyone to take this vaccine. This can save you from this deadly disease. But along with this, screening from time to time is also necessary. Because it may not prevent all cases of cancer, regular checkups must be continued. Also, the government should include HPV vaccine in the vaccination program in India as soon as possible so that we can make cervical cancer a rare disease.