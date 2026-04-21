HPCL Finds Leakage Of Hydrocarbons As The Cause Of Fire At Rajasthan Refinery | ANI

Jaipur: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the 74 percent stakeholder in the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL) at Pachpadra, Balotra, in its preliminary investigation, has found leakage of hydrocarbons as the cause of the fire at HRRL on Monday, just a day before its formal inauguration. The company has claimed that all the units are structurally safe and unaffected.

HPCL, in its official statement on social media, said, “There was a fire in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) section of the refinery complex. Prima facie, it appears that leakage of hydrocarbons through one of the valves/flanges in the heat exchanger circuit caused the fire.”

The company said that the fire was promptly brought under control by the emergency response team of HRRL with support from the local Administration. There is no loss of life or injury to any personnel.

This refinery was scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and firsthand reports suggested that a massive fire broke out in the refinery, although HPCL said that the fire was localized in the heat exchanger stack.

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“Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU), and all other units of the CDU section were quickly isolated. All are structurally safe and unaffected. No other section of the refinery has suffered any impact,” said HPCL, adding that the cause of this fire and its impact on the unit are being assessed and investigated by a team of internal and external experts.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the refinery on Tuesday and held meetings with the officials of the HRRL. He also visited the unit where the fire broke out on Monday. The CM directed the officials to start the restoration work at its earliest and ensure all necessary security arrangements.

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Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel said, “A committee is investigating the fire incident. Any technical flaws that may have existed will be rectified. The refinery will be restarted shortly.”

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Before this, the NIA and state investigative agencies had also arrived at the scene, and security has been heightened at the refinery.

This 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been developed with an investment of over ₹79,450 crore as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan.