HPBOSE class 12 results to be declared today; check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will likely declare class 12 results today, June 18. Students can check their results on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the board has said that result of the class 12 exam will be announced today at 11.30 am. This year, 86,633 students have registered for the HP board class 12 exams.

The HPBOSE class 12th examinations were held in March 2020. But, exams for some subjects could not be held due to the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 24. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the evaluation process was also delayed. According to reports, the fifth subject, which is an elective subject will be awarded the marks equivalent to the highest marks scored in the other four exams.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal board — www.hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the that says 'HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020' or use the tab Examination

Step 3: Fill details such as roll number and name

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your 'HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020' will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references