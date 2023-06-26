HP: Flash Floods in Mandi Leaves Over 200 Tourists, Locals Stranded; Traffic Movement On NH3 Halted (WATCH)

Flash floods in Himachal's Mandi | ANI

The northern Indian hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past two days. On Monday (June 26) morning, visuals of flash floods emerged from Bagipul in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The video of the devastating flash floods showed extremely strong tidal currents swept away homes and everything that came in its way. Over 200 people including tourists and locals were left stranded due to the flash floods, police said on Sunday. "Flash flood has hit the Bagipul area of Mandi district near Prashar Lake, with over 200 people including tourists and locals stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road. People are being evacuated to safer places in the region. Road connectivity was lost," Sanjeev Sood, DSP Padhar, Mandi District Police told news agency ANI.

Traffic movement on National Highway 3 in Mandi, near Hanogi Mata Temple, halted due to flash floods.

Dramatic video of the flash floods blocking Manali National Highway.

Several parts of Kangra City face waterlogging following incessant rainfall.

Mandi Police issues notice

"It is informed that severe weather condition with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut has blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway. Also, the alternate routes to this highway are also blocked. The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall," read a notice by Mandi Police.

Heavy rainfall predicted in Northern states including Himachal for next five days

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East central and parts of Northwest India during next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh today, said a notification by the weather agency on Monday, June 26 morning.