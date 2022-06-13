Howrah violence: Over 200 arrested, 42 FIRs registered; here's all you need to know | ANI Photo

Over 200 people have been arrested and 42 FIRs have been registered after violence erupted in Howrah during protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, said Jawed Shamim, ADG & IGP (Law & Order). He said the present situation in Howrah is normal and the internet has been restored.

"There was no loss of life and no injuries were reported. More than 200 accused arrested, 42 FIRs registered... situation is normal, internet is restored; Section 144 implemented in Nakashipara," said Shamim.

The ADG said those involved in the violence will not be spared and will ensure that they get maximum punishment.

"Nobody will be spared no matter who it is. We ensure maximum punishment & are fully prepared to control the situation. We are trying to ensure that peace returns & are very firm in dealing with the situation. Appeal to people to refrain from rumor-mongering," he said.

Paramilitary forces should be called to assist police in arson-hit places of Bengal : Suvendu

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari today alleged that there is inaction by the Mamata Banerjee government to check incidents of loot and arson in the state and said the paramilitary forces should be called to assist the police to contain the violence.

Adhikari, who led a sit-in at the entrance of the Assembly Hall along with six suspended BJP MLAs, told reporters that there should be a high-level meeting by the chief secretary, the director general of police, home secretary and top bureaucrats on an emergency basis in view of the situation in the state.

"We are all peace lovers ... Unruly hooligan elements should be dealt with sternly. The bureaucracy has to be more pro-active and not work at the behest of one political party or its leaders, but in an impartial manner," Adhikari said.

Asked whether an all party meeting will be held to discuss the situation, Adhikari said, "This (TMC) government does not believe in accommodating the opposition. It undemocratically suspended seven of our MLAs, including the leader of the opposition to crush any dissenting opinion."

Can't hold people of Bengal to ransom by violent protests: Muslim cleric's body

An association of Muslim clerics has urged Mamata Banerjee not to grant permission to any more rallies to protest against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, contending that people cannot be held to ransom by violence.

The Bengal Imams Association also asked members of the community not to fall into the traps of vested interests and indulge in violence.

President of the association Md Yahia said in a video statement that violence, arson, attacking properties and police personnel by a section of minority community members in the name of agitation have hurt the economy, and caused great hardships to the general public.