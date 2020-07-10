How to link your mobile number with Aadhar card amid coronavirus lockdown

Linking personal documents with Aadhar card has been made mandatory by the government. To access Aadhaar online services, citizens need to have their mobile number registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Those who have not registered their mobile number with Aadhar card, need to visit the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre to do the same.

Here's a step-by-step guide that will help u in registering your mobile number with Aadhar card:

1. Visit UIDAI website and click on the 'Nearest enrolment centre'

2. Fill the Aadhaar Correction Form

3. Enter the mobile number which you want to register with your Aadhar card

4. After submitting your form, your biometrics will be required for authentication

5. Next, you will receive an acknowledgement slip which contains an Update Request Number (URN) that can be used to track the status of your Aadhar updation.

An application does not require to submit any documents to link his phone number with Aadhaar. However, one has to have his mobile number to receive the OTP.

Aadhaar card is a mandatory document that can be used for various purposes like filing income tax return. It is also used for getting a PAN card. Various government schemes can also be availed using Aadhar card.