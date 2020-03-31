How Nizamuddin Markaz gathering spread coronavirus to Andaman and Nicobar islands

Nine out of 10 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Island had attended teh Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi between March 1 and March 15, news agency ANI reported.
Quoting Deputy Director Health and Nodal officer Abhijit Roy, the agency said that the tenth person was teh wife of one of those who had attended the event.
The designated laboratory for #COVID19 in Andaman & Nicobar,RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only 1 was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.
Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the congregation of Tablighe-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1 to 15.
According to residents, many people continued to stay at the Jamaat's 'Markaj' (Centre) even after the congregation had wound up.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the registration of a FIR against a maulana who had led the congregation; the government will also launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies to check for coronavirus cases. The Delhi Police, CRPF officials and medical teams went to the locality late on Sunday night after reports surfaced that many people were showing symptoms of the disease.
