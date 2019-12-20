How can you prove that you're an Indian citizen? Home Ministry answers

There has been furious debates and vehement protests when it comes to the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act.

But how exactly does one go about proving that they are citizens of India? According to the Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson, Indian citizenship "can be acquired by Birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory".

In a series of tweets that were begun on December 18 and continued till date the Home Ministry explains further:

Indian Citizenship may be proved by "giving any document relating to date of birth or place of birth or both".

They do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc of parents/grand parents dating back to pre-1971 situation.

In the case of illiterate citizens, who may not have any documents, "authorities may allow them to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of community" the spokesperson said.

"A well laid out procedure will be followed," the MHA added.

Such a list, the spokesperson wrote on Twitter, is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience.