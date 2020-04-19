Hotspots in Hyderabad: Full list of containment zones during lockdown relaxation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week, while extending the nationwide lockdown, said that some conditional relaxations in the lockdown norms may be considered after April 20.

The number of containment zones in Greater Hyderabad, a Covid-19 hotspot, rose to 146 with creation of 20 new zones.

The number of containment zones under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw the increase despite authorities removing 15 zones.

Earlier, the number of zones in GHMC limits was put at 126. Thus the overall increase has been 35 centres.

The centres to contain spread of virus are created in areas reporting positive cases.

After Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao''s video conference with Additional Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, an official statement put the number of overall containment zones in the state at 260.

Here is the full list of containment zones under GHMC limits:

#1 Charminar Zone