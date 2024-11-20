Hosur Crime: Lawyer Brutally Attacked With Sickle In Court Premises; 'Stalin Turned TN Into Lawless Jungle', Says BJP (Video)

@e9NIslv0uktMwJz

In a shocking incident, a lawyer was brutally attacked with a sickle on court premises in broad daylight in Telangana's Hosur over personal enmity on Wednesday afternoon.

As per reports, the victim, identified as 30-year-old Kannan, was admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the attacker can be seen repeatedly hitting the lawyer with a sickle as he lay motionless on the road with blood oozing out from his head.

Reports suggest that Kannan works as a junior advocate with another advocate Sathya Narayanan. He had past enmity with Anandakumar (39), the man seen in the video attacking him with a sickle.

State BJP president K Annamalai posted the video of the incident on X and slammed the Stalin government for "turning Tamil Nadu into a lawless jungle".

He wrote, "...advocate being brutally attacked in broad daylight in Hosur. These reflect the disastrous law & order situation in TN under the DMK Govt. Thiru @mkstalin should be ashamed of turning TN into a lawless jungle. If this Govt put little effort into fixing issues rather than diverting them, we would not see such lawlessness."

As per a statement by the police, the attacker surrendered at the Hosur Judicial Magistrate Court - II.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.