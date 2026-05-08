HORRIFIC! CCTV Footage Shows Out-Of-Control Sand-Laden Tempo Crashing Into Woman In Gujarat’s Valsad

A horrifying accident in Gujarat’s Valsad has sparked concern after a sand-laden tempo reportedly lost control while reversing and rammed into a woman standing nearby.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media and highlights the dangers posed by negligent driving of heavy vehicles in crowded residential areas.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Sequence

The CCTV footage, recorded from a high-angle camera overlooking a narrow residential lane, shows a light blue-green tempo truck loaded with sand attempting to manoeuvre near a building.

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A yellow scooter can also be seen parked in the foreground behind a fence as the vehicle slowly reverses in the cramped area.

However, moments later, the tempo suddenly appears to lose control and violently accelerates, crashing into the surroundings.

Woman Hit, Electric Pole And Wall Collapse

According to the visuals and social media posts describing the incident, the truck struck a woman standing nearby before smashing into an electric pole and the wall of a house.

The impact was so severe that the electric pole snapped while a portion of the house wall collapsed instantly, sending debris flying across the area.

The truck eventually came to a halt at an awkward angle amid the wreckage.

Bystanders Rush To Rescue

As the crash unfolded, bystanders and nearby residents were seen rushing toward the accident site in panic.

The dramatic footage captures the moments of chaos immediately after the collision, with locals attempting to assess the damage and help those affected.

Video Goes Viral Online

The entire incident was recorded in a single continuous CCTV clip lasting over a minute, with the horrifying collision occurring midway through the footage.

The video has since gone viral online, with many social media users expressing shock and raising concerns over reckless handling of heavy vehicles inside residential localities.

The incident once again underlines the importance of cautious driving, especially while operating large commercial vehicles in densely populated neighbourhoods.