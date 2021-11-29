‘Hope that during session there will be active cooperation of all the parties’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of Parliament winter session

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed hope that there will be active cooperation of all political parties during the winter session of the Parliament and the House will run smoothly and systematically.

"Winter session of Lok Sabha is beginning today. Hope that during the session there will be active cooperation of all the parties and the House will run smoothly and systematically. The members will play their part in the proceedings with discipline and decency. With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House," Birla said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

He further said that efforts will be made to give every member a chance to express the hopes and expectations of the people.

"There are many such subjects before the country on which there is a need for serious discussion and dialogue in the House. The people of the country also expect the same from us. During the winter session, every effort will be made that every member gets enough time and opportunities to express the hopes and expectations of the public through the House," Birla said.

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:34 AM IST