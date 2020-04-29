Homecoming of students: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar under pressure

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who had firmly rejected the suggestion to bring in Bihari students from coaching institutes in Kota, is under pressure from the BJP to ensure home coming of the students. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) said, “The Union home ministry on Wednesday allowed the states to bring in students and working class from other states.

Guidelines have been revised. Now, the students can come from Kota. The state did not have enough buses for the students. It is up to the state governments concerned where our students are studying to arrange buses for them.”

A former union minister and senior dalit leader of BJP on Wednesday issued a strongly-worded statement asking the CM to ensure immediate return of the students. He said, “Any further delay in return of students would politically harm the NDA as the assembly elections are due later this year.”

BJP leader, presently MLC said it was the duty of the CM to arrange safe and immediate return of the students. CMs of other states have already brought in their students from Kota, but Bihar has refused. The state says it has no resources and cannot arrange buses.