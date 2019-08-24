Home Ministry forms teams to assess flood relief work by state administration

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to visit Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, which have been affected by recent floods.

A Home Ministry release said on Saturday the teams have been constituted in pursuance of a decision taken by Home Minister Amit Shah at a meeting held on August 19. The IMCTs will make a first-hand assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the state administration.

Till now IMCTs visited affected states only after getting memorandum about damage in the affected areas. The release said that IMCT will again visit the state after submission of memorandum for a detailed assessment of the damages to make final recommendations for allocation of additional funds.