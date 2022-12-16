Home minister Amit Shah holds meeting with party leaders in Kolkata

Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Kolkata: A day before attending Eastern Zonal Security Council meeting on December 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kolkata on Friday.

After reaching the city, the Union Home Minister held a meeting with select party leaders at party headquarters in central Kolkata.

According to BJP sources, Shah is likely to chalk out plans for the Panchayat polls scheduled next year.

“Due to scarcity of space 14 party leaders are allowed to attend the meeting including national vice president Dilip Ghosh, state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari,” said the sources.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that though Shah is not in charge of organization, but he took stock of the situation of the state.

“Shah spoke with BJP Bengal observer Mangal Pandey regarding the panchayat. He asked us to reach out to our party supporters. We have informed him about the situation of the state,” said Ghosh.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that they were waiting for the ‘tonic’ of the Union Home Minister to fight the panchayat poll.