Comic relief among relief work: Home Ministry shares pic of Royal Stag whisky with Cyclone Amphan 'relief work'

The Amit Shah-led Ministry of Home Affairs has been sharing videos and pictures of the relief work that they have been doing in West Bengal in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

However, on Thursday, it appears that the person handling the social media account for the Ministry of Home Affairs took a break from his day job and shared a picture of the affairs of his own home.

In a Facebook post by the MHA that has since been deleted, the picture shows a bottle of Royal Stag Whisky, a staple in Bengal even as two other images showed relief work being conducted.