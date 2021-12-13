Holly dip in Ganga, lunch with construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor to boat ride - Watch videos of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers and took a holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. Adorning a saffron-coloured attire, PM Modi offered flowers to the holy river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganga for the 'jalaabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The project is constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/4pLpNubg2z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

A total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. These buildings provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

PM Modi also visited Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and will witness Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 PM on December 13. On December 14, at around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

#WATCH | Varanasi: After inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Narendra Modi starts his address with the chant of 'Har Har Mahadev'



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/JlrDIF9adC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome as soon as he reached Varanasi as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

#WATCH | Locals gave a rousing welcome to PM Narendra Modi, showering flower petals and raising slogans of 'Modi, Modi' & 'Har Har Mahadev' in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi



The PM is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project pic.twitter.com/155VrYjEpT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the city is decked up for the visit of the Prime Minister.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:25 PM IST