India

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:25 PM IST

Holly dip in Ganga, lunch with construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor to boat ride - Watch videos of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

Adorning a saffron-coloured attire, PM Modi offered flowers to the holy river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganga for the 'jalaabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers and took a holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. Adorning a saffron-coloured attire, PM Modi offered flowers to the holy river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganga for the 'jalaabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The project is constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

A total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. These buildings provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

PM Modi also visited Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and will witness Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 PM on December 13. On December 14, at around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome as soon as he reached Varanasi as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the city is decked up for the visit of the Prime Minister.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:25 PM IST
