Holi 2024: Skin-Friendly Gulal Made From Kachnar Enlivens Ram Lalla’s Festival Celebration

Lucknow: The forthcoming Holi celebrations at the revered temple of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya promise to be more vibrant than ever, thanks to the introduction of skin-friendly gulal made from Kachnar flowers. Made by the ingenious scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), this special gulal pays homage to Ayodhya's botanical heritage.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Shashani, the director of the institute, highlighted the historical significance of Kachnar as the state tree of Ayodhya in Tretayuga, emphasizing its role as a well-established medicine in Ayurveda.

Dr. Shashani remarked, "Kachnar symbolizes our rich cultural heritage, and its association with Ayodhya inspired us to create gulal for Ram Lalla from this sacred plant. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to preserving Ayodhya's botanical legacy."

Kachnar (Bauhinia variegata) is a species of flowering plant in the legume family. Kachnar is a local name in the Indian subcontinent for the edible buds collected from the tree; it is widely used as an ingredient in many subcontinent recipes. Kachnar buds are also eaten as a stir-fried vegetable and used to make achaar.

The Kachnar gulal was presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that it could be handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for Holi celebration.

In addition to Kachnar-based gulal, the institute has also developed herbal gulal from flowers sourced from the sacred Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Available in lavender and sandalwood fragrances, these eco-friendly gulals represent a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation.

Dr. Shashani emphasized the safety and eco-friendliness of the herbal gulals, which are free from harmful chemicals like lead, chromium, and nickel. Unlike chemical-based colors prevalent in the market, these herbal gulals boast natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin and easily washable.

The transfer of Herbal Gulal technology to various companies and start-ups aims to enhance the availability of eco-friendly alternatives in the market. Dr. Shashani cautioned against the use of chemical gulals, citing their potential to cause allergies and skin irritations. He highlighted the distinctive characteristic of herbal gulal, which does not readily stain the hands, making it a preferred choice for Holi revelers seeking safe and sustainable alternatives.

In essence, the introduction of skin-friendly herbal gulal marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable practices and preserving cultural traditions during the festive season.