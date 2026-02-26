'Holding Girl In Lap, Kissing Her': Self-Styled Godman Mallikarjuna Muttava Booked Under POSCO After Obscene Video Goes Viral

Tv5 Kannada yt

Yadgir: A self-styled godman in Karnataka’s Yadgir district has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a viral video showing him indulging in obscene acts with a seven-year-old girl sparked outrage.

The video shows Mallikarjuna Muttava, of a shrine in Shahapur, holding the child in his lap and kissing her on a bed in the presence of her parents.

A police case has been filed and an investigation has been launched in the matter after the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights took cognisance of the viral video and sought action from the authorities.

According to police, notices have been issued and an investigation is underway. The child and her parents, are residents of Mahrashtra's Solapur and stated in their initial statements that they did not find his conduct objectionable and had themselves recorded the video, officials noted that the girl appeared visibly uncomfortable in the footage.

"Notice has been issued to him. We will carry on with the investigation. The parents and the girl have recorded their statements; they did not find anything wrong in his touch, and they themselves recorded the video. However, the footage shows the child appearing uncomfortable. After counselling, the Child Welfare Committee recommended the registration of an FIR,” the Yadgir Superintendent of Police was qouted as saying by India Today.