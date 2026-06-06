'Hit, Kaala Hit': Paparazzi Shout At Abhijeet Dipke As CJP Founder Lands In Delhi, Heads To Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

The arrival of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Delhi ahead of the group's Jantar Mantar protest sparked a social media frenzy after paparazzi were heard shouting "Hit" and "Kaala Hit" in the background, a reference to the popular insecticide brand often associated with killing cockroaches.

The remarks quickly drew attention online as videos of Dipke's airport arrival went viral across social media platforms.

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Heavy Media Presence at Airport

Fresh visuals showed Dipke emerging from Delhi airport after flying in from Boston, United States, where he was greeted by supporters, media personnel and security officials.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, black hoodie and black cap, Dipke appeared calm as cameras followed his movement through the airport. Several supporters were seen recording the moment on their phones while journalists attempted to capture his arrival.

Straight From Airport to Jantar Mantar

Dipke headed directly towards Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led movement had organised a protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and alleged irregularities in examination systems.

The demonstration marked the first major on-ground mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party after months of viral online campaigning.

Dipke Calls for Peaceful Demonstration

Soon after landing, Dipke posted a message urging supporters to maintain discipline and peaceful conduct during the protest.

He encouraged participants to carry books and the national flag while asking them to offer flowers to police personnel as a gesture of gratitude. He emphasised that the movement should be guided by "love and peace."

Protest Targets Education Minister

The CJP protest centred on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Protesters raised slogans including "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do" and criticised recurring examination controversies, alleging failures in the country's education and recruitment systems.

Symbolism Behind the 'Cockroach' Movement

Founded by Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party uses the term "cockroach" as a symbol of resilience and survival among young Indians frustrated by educational and employment challenges.

What began as an online campaign has evolved into a broader youth movement focused on accountability in examinations, recruitment processes and public institutions.

Protest Gets Police Permission

Ahead of the demonstration, CJP announced that Delhi Police had granted permission for the gathering at Jantar Mantar. Organisers subsequently asked supporters to assemble directly at the protest site instead of reporting to Parliament Street Police Station as initially planned.

The party also used the occasion to renew its slogan: "Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain."