'History will not pardon us': 140 lawyers write to CJI SA Bobde, request him to take suo motu cognisance of Internet suspension near farmers' protest sites

A group of 140 lawyers have written to Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde requesting him to take suo motu cognisance of the suspension of internet services near the farmers' protest sites.

They have also demanded to set up an inquiry commission to probe the "police inaction in controlling the violence and the role of Delhi Police in allegedly facilitating a mob attack on January 29 and failing to ensure peace and security".

In the letter petition, the lawyers alleged that the violence was perpetrated by local hoodlums. They demand action against "local hoodlums who, as reports state, had engaged in manhandling of protesters, and journalists at the Singhu protest site".

The lawyers have also demanded strict action against journalists and news channels "who are spreading provocative content and fake rumours about the farmers and their protest".

"This must be done immediately in order to stop the gross injustice which is tarnishing the fabric of our Constitution and causing colossal damage to the sheen of a democratic nation," the letter read. "History will not pardon us if we remain mute spectators to this violation of human rights," it added.