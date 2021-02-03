'History will not pardon us': 140 lawyers write to CJI SA Bobde, request him to take suo motu cognisance of Internet suspension near farmers' protest sites

A group of 140 lawyers have written to Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde requesting him to take suo motu cognisance of the suspension of internet services near the farmers' protest sites.
They have also demanded to set up an inquiry commission to probe the "police inaction in controlling the violence and the role of Delhi Police in allegedly facilitating a mob attack on January 29 and failing to ensure peace and security".
In the letter petition, the lawyers alleged that the violence was perpetrated by local hoodlums. They demand action against "local hoodlums who, as reports state, had engaged in manhandling of protesters, and journalists at the Singhu protest site".
The lawyers have also demanded strict action against journalists and news channels "who are spreading provocative content and fake rumours about the farmers and their protest".
"This must be done immediately in order to stop the gross injustice which is tarnishing the fabric of our Constitution and causing colossal damage to the sheen of a democratic nation," the letter read. "History will not pardon us if we remain mute spectators to this violation of human rights," it added.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas seeking time-bound probe, including by an apex court-appointed commission, into the tractor rally violence in the national capital on the Republic Day saying the government is already inquiring the matter and the Prime Minister has stated that law will take its own course.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which observed that the apex court does not want to "interfere at this stage", said it is not condoning the violence and the petitioners can make representation before the government.
"We are sure that government is inquiring into it and taking appropriate action. We have read statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that law will take its own course. That means they are inquiring into it," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
"We do not want to interfere in it at this stage. You can go and file representation before them (authorities)," the bench said.