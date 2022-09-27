Historic first! Here's how to watch live streaming of Supreme Court's constitutional bench proceedings |

Mumbai: The Supreme Court of India is all set to live-stream its constitution bench proceedings beginning from today. The hearing of appeals challenging the Economically Weaker Sections' reservation and the dispute over service control between the Center and the Delhi government will be the first regularly scheduled webcast, among other important cases like the political dispute in Maharashtra.

To watch the live streaming of all the constitution bench proceedings click on the link belows:

Court 01 (EWS quota case) - https://youtube.com/embed/dYorAvbSfzs

Court 02 (Delhi vs Centre, Shiv Sena rift) https://youtube.com/embed/jBNVa2rtzrA

Court 03(AIBE validity) - https://youtube.com/embed/-3hbnrj6U0U