'Historic first': Air India's all-women crew take off on inaugural 17-hour San Franciso-Bengaluru flight

An all-women cockpit crew set out on a history journey, operating Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight, going over the North Pole and taking the Atlantic route to reach the Karnataka capital at the other end of the world.

The flight number AI176 left San Francisco on Saturday at 8.30 PM (local time) and would arrive in Bengaluru at 3.45 AM on Monday, according to Air India sources.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain's flight to fly over the North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first."