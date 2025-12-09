 'Historic Boost To Pilgrimage Connectivity': MoS V Somanna Flags Off Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
MoS V Somanna Flags Off Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express | X/@RailMinIndia

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, on Monday flagged off the Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, marking a major step in expanding pilgrimage connectivity across southern and western India.

Strengthening Connectivity Across Four States

The launch of the Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express significantly boosts rail connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The new service introduces the first direct train from the south coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh to Shirdi, offering devotees a seamless link between two of India’s most important pilgrimage destinations Tirupati and Shirdi.

Boost to Pilgrimage Tourism and Regional Economy

The train is expected to enhance pilgrimage tourism and stimulate economic activity along its route.

Passengers will benefit from a safe, comfortable and hassle-free travel experience, with a journey time of roughly 30 hours each way.

A weekly service, the train will halt at 31 important stations, including Nellore, Guntur, Secunderabad, Bidar, Manmad and others. It will also provide direct connectivity to religious centres such as Parli Vaijnath, home to a revered Shiva temple.

article-image

‘A Lifeline Connecting Regions’: Somanna

Calling the launch a “historic day for devotees of four states,” Somanna said Indian Railways continues to serve not just as a transport system but also as a connector of regions, cultures and spiritual circuits.

He added that the direct link between Tirupati and Shirdi will strengthen inter-state mobility and support the social and economic development of communities along the route.

