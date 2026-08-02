'His BP Got Checked Without Any Machine': Doctor Asks Patient To Wait 10 Minutes For BP Check; Man Loses Temper, Smashes Table On His Head | Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video showing a patient allegedly attacking a doctor inside a clinic after being asked to wait for 10 minutes for a blood pressure (BP) check has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and debate over violence against healthcare workers.

The clip, recorded by a security camera inside the consultation room, captures the shocking assault and has been widely shared across social media platforms.

इसका तो बिना किसी मशीन के बीपी चेक हो गया...😃🔥



यह व्यक्ति डॉक्टर के पास अपना बीपी चेक कराने पंहुचा था



लेकिन,



डॉक्टर ने इनसे 10 मिनट रुकने को कहा।



इतने में तो भाई साहब का बीपी हाई लेवल पर पहुंच गया और वहीं डॉक्टर पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/Yd48aHY733 — Amit sehra (@darsan44562) August 1, 2026

What happened?

According to the viral video, the man had visited the clinic to get his blood pressure checked. The doctor, who was seated at his desk, reportedly asked the patient to wait for about 10 minutes before the examination.

The footage shows the patient suddenly losing his temper, standing up, grabbing a heavy wooden stool or table placed nearby, and forcefully striking the doctor on the head. The doctor is seen recoiling in pain and clutching his head after the blow.

Video goes viral

The footage has rapidly gained traction online, with users expressing shock over the incident. Many condemned the attack, calling it an example of rising intolerance and increasing violence against medical professionals.

One user wrote, "This isn't just an incident, but a living example of the patience that's constantly eroding in our society. An attack on the very doctor who's sitting there to provide treatment? Utterly shameful."

यह सिर्फ एक घटना नहीं, बल्कि हमारे समाज में लगातार खत्म होते सब्र (धैर्य) का जीता-जागता उदाहरण है। जो डॉक्टर इलाज करने बैठा है, उस पर ही हमला? बेहद शर्मनाक! — Shobee Qureshi (@ShobeeQureshi) August 1, 2026

Another commented, "One should not lose so much patience in life; it only leads to loss."

A third user said, "Instead of waiting for 10 minutes as advised by the doctor, resorting to violence reflects a deeply disturbing and aggressive mindset."

Several users also demanded strict legal action against the attacker, with one remarking that an FIR should be registered over the alleged attack on an on-duty doctor.

Humorous reactions flood social media

Alongside criticism, the video also prompted a wave of sarcastic comments. Many users joked that the patient's anger itself proved his blood pressure was high.

One social media user quipped, "That's one way to find out if the BP was high or not."

Another wrote, "The doctor got the BP reading anyway—just not the one he asked for."

Others joked, "There was no need to check his BP anymore; he had already proved how high it was," while another said, "He raised the doctor's BP while his own must have become normal."

Some users, however, questioned whether the doctor should have attended to the patient sooner, though these comments were met with criticism from others who stressed that no delay can justify violence.

डॉक्टर को जल्दी से इलाज करना चाहिए था।



यह कैसे डॉक्टर है जो इतना हाई ब्लड प्रेशर होने के बाद भी इलाज का आरंभ नहीं किया?



लेकिन अब जो घटना हुई है इसके बाद डॉक्टर की अक्ल भी ठिकाने आ गई होगी? — Tejas (@tejutandel12) August 1, 2026

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. However, the viral clip has reignited concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals and the growing number of attacks on doctors while on duty.