HIPSA To Launch An Annual 'Chalo India Marathon'

Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) |

The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), exclusively set up, to connect the Indian diaspora community back to India through the medium of Sports, is now planning to organize a ‘Chalo India Marathon’ later this year, in India.

The Indian diaspora community, one of the largest in the World, spreads over 200 countries. HIPSA has recently been in the news for entering into an MOU with the Haryana State Government for a Global Training of Women in the sport of Kabaddi and for also creating history by getting the Sport of Kabaddi into the Guinness book of World records on March 24, 2024 at the Tau Devi Lal stadium, Panchkula, for the largest ever participation in a Kabaddi exhibhition match.

Post this event, many foreign women have shown keenness to come and play Kabaddi in India and a Global Pravasi Womens Kabaddi league is being organized shortly.

Kanthi D Suresh, President HIPSA said that next on the agenda is the Chalo India Marathon which is also to be made an annual feature, the target being involving the diaspora community from all 200 countries, eventually to participate in the Marathon. For the first season, we are looking at participation from atleast 15 countries, which would increase steadily, every year, she said.

Since marathon is a complete outdoor activity unlike Indoor Kabaddi, the weather conditions will play a crucial role in determining the exact dates for this event. The latter half of the year, between October to December is pleasant in almost every part of India, and that could be the most appropriate time for a Marathon involving people from outside, said Kanthi.

The HIPSA board consists of eminent members from the diaspora community. Thomas Abraham, Founder of GOPIO(Global Organization for Persons of Indian origin), Kamal Dandona, Founder of Bollywood Awards in USA, MV Narasimha Rao, former test cricketer and coach of Ireland cricket team, are some of its members from the diaspora community.

The Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in in March this year, to support members of the Indian diaspora to encourage their non-Indian friends to explore the rich bounty of tourist destinations on offer in India.

PM gave a clarion call to the Indian diaspora to encourage at least 5 non-Indian friends to travel to & explore India. On similar lines, the Marathon would see diaspora community from each country bring in with them, their countrymen to come to India to participate in the Marathon.

Marathons often serve as powerful platforms for spreading messages and raising awareness about various causes, issues, and initiatives. They are platforms for spreading messages of positivity, social change, and collective action, making a meaningful impact beyond the racecourse. Organizing the Chalo India Marathon by HIPSA to involve the diaspora community living outside, in India’s journey could have several benefits.

Firstly, it fosters a sense of connection and belonging among the diaspora, encouraging them to engage with their roots and contribute to India’s development. Additionally, such events can promote tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth by showcasing India’s diverse heritage and opportunities.

Furthermore, it may attract investments and expertise from the diaspora, facilitating innovation and collaboration in various sectors. All of this is in tune with Indias journey towards a Viksitbharat@2047, said Karthik Dammu, one of the key functionaries of HIPSA, who would be heading operations for this event.

There are many Marathons which are conducted in India for different levels of fitness but perhaps none till now have focused purely on the Indian diaspora community living outside India.