Hindustan Times suspends journalist for ‘Hinduphobic’ tweet on Lord Krishna

On Thursday, Hindustan Times said it was suspending a journalist for her tweets on Hindu god Lord Krishna. Several Twitterati had called her tweets ‘derogatory and Hinduphobic’.

HT tweeted, “Hindustan Times does not endorse Srishti Jaswal’s comments which were made on her personal Twitter handle and in her personal capacity. She has been suspended from duties with immediate effect and a code of conduct committee has been set up to look into the matter.”